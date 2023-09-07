APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — When it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men who will be participating in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday, it's quite obvious that one of these is not like the others.

First of all, Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men's bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows.



