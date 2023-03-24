Norfolk St South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with an official in the second half of a first-round game against Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

 Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina certainly has front-line, championship talent with All-American Aliyah Boston and top scorer Zia Cooke. And they’re backed by a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game.

“It’s not just the starting five that can make things happen,” Cooke said.

