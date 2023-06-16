US Berhalter Soccer

United States men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Gregg Berhalter walked into an interview with the U.S. Soccer Federation in New York on Tuesday, 161 days after the governing body announced he had been replaced by an interim coach.

He spent nearly 10 hours in talks led by sporting director Matt Crocker that included psychometrics, abstract reasoning tests, discussions of strategy and reaction to pressure.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus