MLS Austin FC LAFC Soccer

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela holds up the cup after defeating Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 John McCoy/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer's playoff system rarely rewards the league's best regular-season teams with the championship celebration they would get in most other top domestic leagues.

This season, the identity of the league's best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus