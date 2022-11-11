The city of Gillette did something rare last week. As a footnote to a nearly $79 million budget amendment, mostly consisting of carryover dollars from carryover projects in last year’s budget, the city gave additional funding to five local nonprofits.
Those nonprofits had received less than their requested amount of Optional 1% Sales Tax funding when the City Council members deliberated in May.
You may ask, “What’s so rare about that?”
Well, one of those nonprofits was not just underfunded, but flat-out and not-so-inconspicuously denied its $44,000 request at the time. Which is why it’s notable that now, Personal Frontiers, the longtime Gillette substance abuse treatment facility, will be seeing all $44,000 of that request.
City Council members made good on their own mistake and did the right thing, which is often more rare than it should be.
What was true in May remains true now: The gesture goes further than the actual dollar amount. Instead of a show of cold indifference, that gesture is now one of empathy and support.
When the city denied the request, the refusal was more punitive from an image standpoint than from a practical one. The $44,000 meant a lot more to Personal Frontiers than the city of Gillette, but it was probably not going to break either one. Instead, it stood as an indication that in a time of weakness, rather than helping lift a struggling local agency, they left it laying on the ground.
Personal Frontiers had gone through some arduous years that it’s still working its way out of. The organization was one of several nonprofits in Gillette that fell victim to embezzlement over the past few years.
In April, a month before the Personal Frontiers request was denied by the city, the organization’s executive director, Donna Morgan, pleaded guilty and was ultimately sentenced to repay $250,000 allegedly stolen from the nonprofit before her arrest last year.
Given the recent history, it’s reasonable not to assume trust automatically. The organization had and still has a lot left to prove as it works through a recovery of its own. But withholding funding that could go toward that healing, and the healing of the many in the community who may struggle with substance abuse issues, seemed more petty and punitive than practical.
That point was bolstered by the county commissioners’ decision to take the high road and fully fund the group’s $34,000 1% request earlier this year, albeit after some discussion and with some strings attached.
For the city, it comes down to the value proposition of that request then and now. Having granted it at the time would have served as support in a time of need, at a very small cost relative to the 1% cash allotted for nonprofits, let alone the 1% bucket as a whole. Denying it was the opposite — refusal of a modest ask for implied but unspecified reasons at the time.
That’s why it’s so important to recognize the city and City Council for going with the rarely sought third option after the fact. They took the opportunity to pick through the budget and find the money to correct their mistake and sow goodwill with an agency that needs it, as well as the community it serves.
It’s hard to admit fault, even if the fault and admission come via action rather than words.
The city recognized its mistake and its path to fixing it. Then they actually made good on it. Finding that money and reversing their decision wasn’t easy, but it was right, and better late than never.