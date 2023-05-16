Biden Public Lands

In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, left, holds a hearing with Ranking Member Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., at the Capitol in Washington. A proposal from the Biden administration would enshrine conservation as an "equal" use of federal land alongside oil and gas drilling, mining, grazing and other activities.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Biden administration officials on Monday sought to dispel worries they want to exclude oil drilling, livestock grazing and other activities from vast government-owned lands, as they faced pushback from Republicans and ranchers and over a contentious proposal to put conservation on equal footing with industry.

The proposal would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill and ranchers pay to graze cattle. Leases also could be bought on behalf of companies such as oil drillers who want to offset damage to public land by restoring acreage elsewhere.

