WWCup South Africa Italy Soccer

South Africa's Noko Matlou, left, and South Africa's Gabriela Salgado celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy on Aug. 2, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Players who reached the knockout round at the Women's World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing for many of them.

FIFA designated $30,000 for the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus