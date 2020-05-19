Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 81F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.