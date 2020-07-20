Name: Bill Henderson
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Silvergate Drive, Cheyenne
Profession: Business Development Executive, Cheyenne Market at FirsTier Bank
Education: MBA - Walker School of Business and Technology, Webster University
MPA - Public Administration, The Graduate School, University of Wyoming
CQA - Certified Quality Auditor, American Society for Quality
BS Economics - College of Business, University of Wyoming
Experience: Representative, House District 41, 2017 to present
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BillForWyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bill4WYO
What motivated you to run for this position?
I love our community as a Cheyenne native, graduate of East High, U.S. Navy veteran and family man. I want to continue serving you using my background education (MBA, MPA, CQA) and experience (CFO, Comptroller, Quality Manager, Economics and Business Development) in business, finance, auditing, budget management and public service in the military and as a legislator to work for you.
I’m committed to transparent policies, safely reopening our economy, good paying jobs, balanced budget, quality education and making Wyoming a great place to live, love, work, raise a family and have a good life.
Our budget crisis and pandemic urgently impact our state and future. Now, more than ever, we need leadership, trusted experience and responsible fiscal policy. I'm running for re-election to serve you, our district and Wyoming with an open-mind, common sense solutions and fiscal responsibility that put you first. I would appreciate your vote. Thank you.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Recovering from the impact of the pandemic and substantial loss of energy (oil, gas and coal) revenue. We can and must do more to develop technology, minerals and natural resources in Wyoming like carbon capture and rare earth minerals. We need to bring the best thinking, leadership and experience to fix our budget crisis, safely reopening Wyoming communities, broadening our revenue base, diversifying and growing our economy by streamlining regulations, implementing responsible fiscal policy, cost efficiencies with innovative processes and promoting new technology (e.g., financial technology sandbox (FinTech)).
With your approval, I hope to continue working for you and our community to develop Wyoming’s workforce with good-paying jobs to be ready for the future, with talent pipeline management providing internships, apprenticeship training and job preparation opportunities for our students, workers and hard-working families. Our Wyoming workforce must be ready to compete with the right skills and technologies to support current business needs and to attract new business, diversifying and growing our economy creating new high-tech jobs needed for our workers. Building new, innovative technologies will put more exciting opportunities like the Wyoming Integrated Test Center, Enhanced Oil Research Institute and the Wyoming Research Center on the table. Testing and research required to develop new technology will create new good-paying jobs for our workers and families for the future. I will continue working to diversify our economy to ensure we're ready to move our community and Wyoming forward.
Everything is on the table – taking just one action (i.e., only decrease spending, or increase revenue) won’t be enough. We need realistic, responsible, timely and transparent fiscal policies to broaden revenue sources, right-size spending and government with a balanced budget, leveraging technology, cost-efficiency, providing services and using reasonable regulations that work best for communities, schools, workers, families and businesses. Government should support not supplant the private sector.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I support local control, the U.S. and Wyoming Constitution, ensuring personal liberty, private property rights and individual responsibility. I support free markets, open competition, fewer regulations and limited government. Government should support not supplant the private sector.
Fixing our budget – I have a record of innovative, open-minded, common sense solutions and fiscal responsibility that put you first. Everything is on the table. We need to get our budget and fiscal policy in balance to live within our means.
I’m pro-life, family, guns, liberty, economic growth and individual responsibility. I’m responsible for my decisions – I work for you. I will continue to do my best to represent everyone in our district – I take that and my oath seriously.
Understanding your perspective on issues is important. Our legislature should consider with appropriate debate, dialogue and vetting through our legislative process all issues that affect the people of Wyoming.