NEW YORK — When Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open in 1972, she didn’t make the usual remarks about hoping to win again. Instead, she threatened to not play at all the next year — and added that no other women would, either.

That’s because she earned $10,000 for her championship, $15,000 less than what Ilie Năstase won for his.

