Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly walks on the field on Oct. 20, 2019, before an NFL football game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills’ return to relevance gives rise to reflection from those who were part of the franchise’s heyday in the late 1980s and 1990s, during which Buffalo made — and lost — four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. “Way too long? Hah, 25 years? I would say it’s waaaaay, way, way past due,” Hall of Fame quarterback Kelly said of the last time Buffalo won the East. “Never in a million years did I think it would take 25 years to come back.”