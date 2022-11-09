Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Noah K. Murray/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen's playing status on Wednesday was, "We'll see."


AP freelance writer Mark Ludwiczak contributed to this story.

