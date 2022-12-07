Bills Miller Football

Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller watches from the bench during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit.

 Duane Burleson/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than the team and player previously anticipated.

Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament.


