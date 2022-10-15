KOCA 93.5 celebrates 20 years
KOCA 93.5 FM, La Radio Montanesa, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary of broadcasting in Laramie. The station features bilingual and multicultural radio broadcasts.
The station is hosting an event this Sunday from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center ballroom to celebrate the anniversary and National Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration will include food from Corona Village and music from Steve Narvaís and New Image Band, according to the Facebook event page.
Jesse Spann will start working as the chief financial officer at ACSD1 in November, Superintendent John Goldhardt announced during this week’s school board meeting.
Spann is a certified public accountant and has experience working at CPA Group of Laramie, acting as a board member at Stagepoint Federal Credit Union and as a member of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Business Retention and Expansion Committee, Goldhardt said.
Spann has a Masters degree in business administration from University of Wyoming.
“We’re excited to have him join us, I’m especially excited to have this position filled,” Goldhardt said during the meeting.
LAWS foster homes are at capacity, and the organization is short on donations and volunteers, according to a Facebook post from the organization. The group is requesting people donate their time or money and consider fostering or adopting an animal. More information on LAWS is available at laramieanimals.org.
The LCCC Albany County campus has released a survey asking the local community to identify their educational and training needs. The college offers professional and personal learning opportunities, along with business and industry related training.
Surveys can be completed online at tinyurl.com/rsc4f7ew. Responses are due Nov. 1.
Longtime Laramie Interfaith volunteer Gail Hankin helps in the food pantry and as a delivery driver, according to an email from the organization.
“Gail’s positive attitude and enthusiasm towards Interfaith’s mission makes her a joy to be around,” the email says. “She is always looking for new things to learn about our pantry and tackles new tasks with no hesitation.”
— By Boomerang Staff
Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community. Send your Biz Buzz items to news@laramieboomerang.com.
