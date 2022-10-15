KOCA 93.5 celebrates 20 years

KOCA 93.5 FM, La Radio Montanesa, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary of broadcasting in Laramie. The station features bilingual and multicultural radio broadcasts.

Biz Buzz is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County business community. Send your Biz Buzz items to news@laramieboomerang.com.

