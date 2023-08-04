Bear Killed Living Room

The body of black bear is seen after being dragged outside after being shot and killed when the it broke into a house early in the morning on Thursday, Aug 3, 2023, in Luther, Montana.

 Seeley Oblander via AP

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun.

The confrontation with the large bruin happened in the rural community of Luther at the base of the rugged Beartooth Mountains, where Thomas Bolkcom and fiance Seeley Oblander live with their two dogs.

