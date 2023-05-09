NHL Draft Lottery Hockey

Regina Pats' Connor Bedard smiles for a team photo ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Langley, British Columbia.

 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Connor Bedard is going to the Chicago Blackhawks thanks to a big win in the NHL draft lottery that could alter the future of the storied Original Six franchise.

The Blackhawks won the lottery Monday night for the right to choose Bedard, the league's most anticipated drawing since Connor McDavid in 2015. Bedard as a generational talent has drawn comparisons to McDavid and three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time playoff MVP Sidney Crosby, whom he idolized growing up.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus