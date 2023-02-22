wte-20230222-spts-Blackmon

Colorado Rockies designated hitter and outfielder Charlie Blackmon is entering his 13th big league season.

 Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Charlie Blackmon will never forget his first major league spring training.

To his left was Todd Helton, the future Hall of Famer. On his right was Troy Tulowitzki, the five-time All-Star. And in the middle was a baby-faced, beardless Blackmon just trying to make the team.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus