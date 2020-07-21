Name: Blake Stanley
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Banner, WY
Profession: Truck Driver
Education: Graduate Charis Bible College
Experience: None political
Website: https://www.stanleyforwyoming.com/
What motivated you to run for this position?
My motivation is a desire to see this nation return the nation the founding fathers envisioned it to be when they established it.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Difficulty for the average person to raise finances to run a campaign for this office. Candidates should not be able to hold out of state fundraisers.
2. Biased media censoring statements.
3. In some areas, due to Covid 19, candidates and the public may not be able to assemble.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
1. I believe this country should be run strictly in accordance with the Constitution.
2. There seems to be an entitlement mentality today and I believe the only people entitled to Federal government assistance are veterans and those who have worked for the government.
3. I believe small businesses are the backbone of this country and I will support legislation to protect them.