SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In this month’s Blast from the Past, Rocket Miner looked back at headlines and stories from November 1982, 1992 and 2002.
1982:
Rock Springs high school won its seventh consecutive league championship at Worland. Rock Springs is the only school to win the Western crown since championship swimming began in 1976.
Persons convicted of shoplifting in Rock Springs may soon be facing a stiffer penalty if the Rock Springs City Council agrees to amend a local ordinance. According to the agenda, the council will discuss raising the shoplifting penalty from a $200 to a $500 fine during a meeting.
C. Keith West overwhelmed Richard L. DeBernardi by a 3-1 ratio to win re-election as Rock Springs mayor. The face of the council, however, is likely to change wit Ray Miles and Rudy Magagna replacing Richard Kaumo and Leonard Stensaas. Paul Oblock retained his seat with a powerful 1122-242 victory over Joseph A. Kruljac in Ward IV.
The Democrats took a close sweep in the race for seats in the state legislature and county offices, according to unofficial election returns. With 21 of 30 precincts reporting, five Democrats will be in the Wyoming House of Representatives in January of 1983.
Optional sales tax passed easily in Sweetwater County. Voters in 29 of Sweetwater counties 30 precincts voted to retain the optional 1 percent sales and use tax.
The first woman to be elected mayor of Green River, Bonnie Pendleton, puts teamwork as the top goal for herself and the City Council when she takes office in 1983.
Rock Springs Fire Department Lieutenant Herbert J Brown received a plaque of appreciation from firefighters local 1499 union president Bill Wonnacott after Brown retired following 20 years of service.
Marian Hautala of the laboratory department was selected as the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee of the month for November. According to hospital officials she was nominated because she is “efficient and always has a smile or a pleasant word when asked to do more than her share.”
1992:
Students, staff and faculty at Western Wyoming Community College worked to raise money to aid victims of Hurricane Andrew. The storm struck Florida several leaving thousands homeless. Rick Noble, former WWCC student, began the fundraising project.
Because some people didn't want to play against him Magic Johnson won't play again after all. Johnson retired again mainly because his return prompted several NBA players to say they felt at risk by competing against someone who has the AIDS virus.
Bill Clinton was elected the nation’s 42nd president in a democratic landslide that swept George Bush from office and ended 12 years of divided government in Washington.
Democratic candidates for the Wyoming House of Representatives fared well in the election. Winners included Ray Sarcletti, Elwin McGrew and Bud Nelson.
Rock Springs voters reelected two City Council members and added two new members to the council in ward races during the election. In Ward I, Stephen J. Shea defeated incumbent Alex Clark, incumbent Harry Horn was re-elected for Ward II, Rudy Magagna won in Ward III and Mike Vase ran unopposed for Ward IV.
In Ward 3, Al “Doc” Halloway, beat incumbent Gary Killpack b 694 to 607 in Green River. For the Ward I race in Green River, Gaye Winter beat Cecilia Tyson.
Steve Core, Marsha Tynsky, Bill Young and Mark Anderson were Sweetwater County School District No. 2’s leaders in the 1982 General Election.
In baseball, the Sweetwater County Chiefs were awarded the conference traveling trophy with a 12-4 league mark. The Chiefs also boasted four players on the team, including Jeremy Diemoz, Kurtiss Riggs, Jeremy Schied and Michael Walker.
Rock Springs resident Larry Leavitt became the new president of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. New members of the chamber included Carl J. Nordstrom, Sue Simmerman and Joe Conway.
The home of Mike and Marge Zanetti, 510 Parkview Ave., will be filled with Christmas craft items and home baked goods when the Woman's Club of Rock Springs presents their 4th annual holiday house.
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee of the month for November is Barbara L. Thompson. Executive Director John Ferry said she “truly takes pride in her work and demonstrates a keen desire to assure accuracy and completion of all tasks assigned.”
Yellowstone School celebrated its 70th birthday. The “grand old lady” had an interesting history, according to Helene Novotny. As the coal mining and the Union Pacific Railroad was expanding new area of housing began to grow on the south side of town.
2002:
For the local races, Tim Kaumo became the new mayor of Rock Springs. New members of city council included John Cheese, Neil Kourbelas, Kent Porenta and Chad Banks.
Green River voted David Gomez as their new mayor. New members of the Green River city council included Keith L. Hodges, Ted York and Pete Rust.
Rock Springs High School squeezed out a 16-12 win over the Cheyenne Indians on a chilly afternoon at Tiger Stadium in front of a sparse crowd.
James Pita, senior at Rock Springs High School, was recognized as a scholar in the National Hispanic Recognition Program.
It took more than 50 years, but Rock Springs resident Kenneth L Reiter was finally honored during a medal award ceremony. Sen. Craig Thomas and Gen. Hank Castillion presented five medals to Reiter during the ceremony which took place at the Community Fine Arts center Oct. 26, 2002.
White Mountain Mall came under new management when General Growth Properties bought JP Realty, the previous mall owners. General Growth Properties, which operates out of Chicago, manages several properties across the country. Angie Eckhardt, mall manager, said reaching full capacity is one of the new management's main goals. The road to that goal has already seen pavement with the recent addition of two new stores, including Christopher & Banks.
Rock Springs High School rejoiced over their 36-14 victory over the Campbell County Camels during the 5A Wyoming State Football Championship game at the RSHS Tiger Stadium.
The majority of people who attended a public hearing expressed a desire to have the libraries open on Saturdays and Sundays.
Members of Cub Scout Pack 57 collected 651 pounds of food during the Scouting for Food drive.
A Western Wyoming Community College employee published her first novel. Writing Lab Assistant Diana Metz wrote “Talon and the Dragons of Crinnelia,” which was a fantasy replete with magic, wizards and dragons. “If you like Harry Potter, you’ll like this book,” said Metz.
The White Mountain Lions Club donated 980 pounds of packaged and canned goods to the food bank for use during the holiday season.