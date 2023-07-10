Trail Blazers Lillard Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Portland, Ore.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers know this yet haven't abandoned hope that the seven-time All-Star changes his mind.

And whether he does or not, the Blazers insist that they're in no hurry.

