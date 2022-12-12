...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
BLM Pinedale seeks volunteers for Bald Eagle survey
PINEDALE -- The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is seeking volunteers to assist with a national mid-winter bald eagle survey on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Volunteers should call the Pinedale BLM Field Office by Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 to be assigned survey routes along public roads in Sublette County, Wyoming, and receive instructions on survey methods and eagle identification. Two-person observation teams are needed so that one person can safely drive while the other observes and documents eagles.
Since 1979, federal and state agencies as well as volunteers from the public have counted bald eagles throughout the U.S. every January. By monitoring and estimating national and regional count trends, an index of the total winter bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has been established.
For more information, please contact Theresa Gulbrandson at 307-367-5359.