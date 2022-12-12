PINEDALE -- The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is seeking volunteers to assist with a national mid-winter bald eagle survey on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Volunteers should call the Pinedale BLM Field Office by Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 to be assigned survey routes along public roads in Sublette County, Wyoming, and receive instructions on survey methods and eagle identification. Two-person observation teams are needed so that one person can safely drive while the other observes and documents eagles. 


