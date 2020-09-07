Name: Bob Salazar
Residence: 318 W. 5th Ave, Cheyenne WY 82001
Profession: Educator
Education: Bachelor of Science in Statistics major/Economics minor from University of Wyoming
Master of Science in Systems Science/R&D Management from University of Denver;
Education Teaching Certification from University of Wyoming
National Board Certified Teacher – Mathematics.
Experience: 4 years LCCC Trustee
5 years Board of PODER Charter School
24 years in Defense and Telecommunications (Engineering Economics, System Engineering, Business/Technology Intelligence, Research & Development (R&D) management, international business development), 1978 - 2002
14 years Math/Statistics Teacher LCSD#1 (retired June 2016);
Adjunct Instructor LCCC Statistics (retired June 2016)
Website: http://lccc.wy.edu/about/publicRelations/talon-magazine/2018-summer-vol-26/board.aspx?fbclid=IwAR0_e1xS-XPCia5mGnZW8UuZCIPYI-q0q19q4hX62_7XWt7jH1g-LVY1W4M
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalazarForLCCC
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am seeking re-election since there is more work to be done. I have been the trustee advising several projects which are strategic to the value LCCC provides to the students and the community. My efforts have led to efficiency and effectiveness for the college.
“Making Messy Things work together better” is what I do best, and in these trying and messy times, impacted by COVID-19, my skillset and mindset will help the college to do the right things.
As a former educator, I understand and have a passion for educational excellence. In addition, my experience with strategy and economics from my former career in defense and telecommunications is useful in tackling the strategic investment to increase the value the college offers the community.
My strategic focus will help to leverage the value provided to the community. I know that the “time to plant” is now.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Budget and longer-term funding models: The current funding is based on a complex allocation model (mostly based on enrollments which occurred two year back; and on property tax and other county taxes) which tries to equalize the funding among the seven community colleges. This is not always effective and is unlike the manner the University of Wyoming is funded. It is too complex and ignores the value created locally by the community colleges.
Advocacy with legislators and community/business leaders to change thinking about sustained funding is vital. Changing thinking and funding approaches will enable community colleges to plan in a comprehensive way. The community colleges need to be on an equal footing, as a co-partner, with the University of Wyoming to serve the educational needs of Wyoming.
2. Employee Retention: In order to best serve students, faculty and employees need a comprehensive total compensation at levels of comparable community colleges. The trustees recognized this and started to address salary and other compensation issues but the recent events with COVID-19 impacted budget resulting in a deferral of the plans. This will require some creative thought to be addressed in this new normal.
3. Focus on being a Comprehensive Community College: The community colleges are changing to better serve the local community. The most recent example is with the approval to offer Bachelor of Applied Science in two areas at LCCC. This was a long process involving the entire community and supported by business and industry. No longer can the community colleges be thought of as limited in what they can do, but rather as Comprehensive Community Colleges offering more and being adaptable (within reason) to the needs of the community. This needs to continue to be supported and protected.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I prefer to think in terms of the value I add to the board of trustees to be the important focus. My fellow trustees tell me they appreciate the perspectives I bring to our decisions.
I am directly involved with changing the way LCCC measures success. My background in applied statistics added value in revamping the key performance metrics and to simplify the approach to make it more understandable. I am the quantitative mind of the current board.
I am also one of two LCCC Board of Trustee’s representatives to the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, specifically focused on advocating for the benefit of all Wyoming community colleges.
Finally, I am very proud of my contribution at the inception of the Guided Pathways project, which set the direction for a smooth and inclusive implementation. Guided Pathways re-designed all the programs offered by LCCC to focus better on student success.