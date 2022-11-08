BYU Boise St Football

Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely (90) lifts running back George Holani (24) after Holani's 1-yard touchdown run against BYU during an NCAA game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. 

 Steve Conner/AP

Playoff chances for most teams in the Mountain West continue to dwindle as conference play chugs along. Both the Mountain Division and the West Division have front-runners looking to secure spots in the MW title game in the coming weeks.

1. Boise State


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus