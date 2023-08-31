Hawaii Vanderbilt Football

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager passes against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Nashville.

 Associated Press

Three Mountain West football teams had the luxury of kicking off in week zero, a fate that led to just one win between San Diego State, San Jose State and Hawaii.

All 12 MW teams will hit the field this weekend. It’s been 244 days since the University of Wyoming’s loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl, and the chase for a conference title officially starts for the entire conference Saturday afternoon.

