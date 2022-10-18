It isn’t often a team moves up in the rankings coming off a bye week. Both divisions in the Mountain West are still completely up for grabs midway through the season. This weekend’s slate will go a long way toward sorting out the traffic jam in the standings on both sides of the conference.

1. Boise State(last week: 2)The Broncos (4-2 overall, 3-0 Mountain West) move up to the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings, despite not playing a game last weekend. Boise State is the only team left in the MW with an undefeated conference record, which includes wins over Fresno State, San Diego State and New Mexico. The Broncos will travel to Colorado Springs for a big matchup with Air Force this weekend.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports.

