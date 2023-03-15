MWC UNLV Boise St Basketball

Boise State guard Max Rice celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of a game against UNLV during the Mountain West tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Max Rice remembers the excitement he saw watching Northwestern win its first NCAA Tournament game six years ago.

Now, Rice wants to do the same for his Boise State team that is looking for its first tournament win when the 10th-seeded Broncos take on the seventh-seeded Wildcats in a West Region game in Sacramento on Thursday.

