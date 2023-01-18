Five of the Mountain West's 11 teams sit inside the top 50 of the NCAA Net rankings as of Wednesday, with Boise State leading the pack in the No. 20 spot.
The conference is arguably the strongest mid-major in the country, and is projected to have four teams in the NCAA Tournament in March, including the conference winner and three at-large bids. The MW season continues to heat up, but teams have started to separate from the pack through the first month of the conference play, both good and bad.
1. Boise State (Last week: 2)
The Broncos (15-4 overall, 5-1 Mountain West) are riding a conference-best five-game winning streak, the last being a convincing 15-point win over Nevada at home on Tuesday. Boise State has the best defense in the MW, with an average of 60.6 points per game and has sole possession of first place in the conference going into this weekend's matchup with New Mexico. The Broncos and Lobos will play at 9 p.m. Friday in Albuquerque.
2. New Mexico (Last week: 4)
The Lobos (17-2, 4-2) have the best overall record in the conference, but are ranked 254th in the country in strength of schedule, according to ESPN. Despite the modest schedule so far, the Lobos moved up to No. 31 in the Net rankings after a nine-point win over No. 23-ranked San Diego State last weekend. The Lobos' momentum continued with a 77-57 blowout win over San Jose State on Tuesday to push their winning streak to three games. A big test awaits the Lobos this weekend with a home matchup against Boise State at 9 p.m. Friday in Albuquerque.
3. San Diego State (Last week: 1)
For the second time in as many weeks, a MW team snuck into the top 25 rankings, but dropped out after just one week with a conference loss. The Aztecs (13-4, 4-1) were ranked No. 23 in the country, but lost to New Mexico at home last weekend. Despite the loss, SDSU sat at No. 30 in the Net rankings going into Wednesday night's road matchup with Colorado State. The Aztecs will stay on the road this weekend, traveling to face Air Force at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.
4. Utah State (Last week: 3)
The Aggies (15-4, 4-2) sit at No. 35 in the Net rankings and are coming off a 75-71 win over UNLV on Tuesday in Logan. Utah State has the second-best offense in the MW at 80.9 points per game, but the Aggies have double-digit losses to Boise State and Nevada in conference play. Utah State will look to push its winning streak to two games this weekend with a home matchup with San Jose State at 4 p.m. Friday in Logan.
5. Nevada (Last week: 5)
The Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2) have had the second-hardest strength of schedule in the conference at No. 69, just one spot behind SDSU. Nevada has been one of the biggest surprises in the MW so far this season, and sits at No. 34 in the Net rankings. The Wolf Pack's biggest struggles have come against quad one opponents, a category the team is just 1-4 in going into the weekend. Nevada will take the weekend off before hosting New Mexico at 7 p.m. Monday in Reno.
6. UNLV (Last week: 6)
The Rebels (12-6, 1-5) maintain their spot at No. 6 in the rankings based more on analytics and less on how the team has played over the last month. Despite being the second-worst team in MW play so far, UNLV sits at No. 76 in the Net rankings and No. 80 in the KenPom rankings. The Rebels have the third-best offense in the conference at 76.6 points per game, but are riding a three-game losing streak going into the weekend. UNLV will travel to face Fresno State at 4 p.m. Saturday in California.
7. Colorado State (Last week: 10)
The Rams (10-9, 2-4) jumped three spots with an 82-81 overtime win over UNLV on the road last weekend. CSU is ranked No. 113 in the Net rankings and has the fourth-best offense in the MW at 75.5 points per game, but is 10th out of 11 teams in defense, allowing 71.1 points per game. The Rams hosted SDSU on Wednesday and will travel to Laramie to face the University of Wyoming at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
8. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
The Spartans (12-7, 3-3) have also been a big surprise this season after winning just one conference game a year ago. SJSU has lost three of its last four games to fall to No. 125 in the Net rankings and is ranked No. 10 in the conference in offense at 67.5 points per game. The Spartans will face Utah State at 4 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
9. Air Force (Last week: 9)
Despite having one of the youngest rosters in the country, the Falcons (12-7, 3-3) have won three straight games, including an 82-74 home win over UW on Tuesday. Air Force has had the easiest strength of schedule in the conference at No. 330, but the Falcons' defense, which ranks third in the MW at 64.1 points allowed per game, has carried the team to 12 wins so far this season. The Falcons will host SDSU at 8 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.
10. Fresno State (Last week: 8)
The Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4) are riding a three-game losing streak to fall to No. 204 in the Net rankings. Fresno State has the worst offense in the conference at 60.5 points per game, but had a strong win at home over New Mexico earlier this month. The Bulldogs will host UNLV at 4 p.m. Saturday in California.
11. Wyoming (Last week: 11)
The Cowboys (5-13, 0-6) haven't been able to overcome a flurry of injuries to key players and remain winless in conference play going into the weekend. UW is ranked No. 210 in the Net rankings and No. 161 in the KenPom rankings, and has struggled on both sides of the floor all season. The Cowboys have the worst defense in the conference at 72 points allowed per game and are eighth in the MW in offense at 70.7 points per game. UW will look to right the ship with a big matchup at home this weekend. The Cowboys will host Colorado State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.