BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, Feb. 18
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Don't feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows, Page A3
Tease 2: STRONG DESIRE UW's Fertig keeps working harder to represent her home state, Page B1
Tease 3: LARAMIE LIFE Part two of a series exploring the history of Laramie’s West Side, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color) – jumps to A7
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Sheridan church volunteers team up with car dealership, WNE (photo)
Scent training seminar teaches young and old dogs new tricks, WNE
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 National/World AP Wire (send B&W)
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7-B8 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.