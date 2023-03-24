BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, March 25
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE A special UW recital fundraiser, and city spring cleanup is near, Page A6
Tease 2: MOVING PARTS WyoSports’ Taylor column about upcoming chess game Cowboys’ hoops, Page B1
Tease 3: AREA CLOSED Ayres Park shut to overnight camping for potential flooding, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR) – this is the one edition of the week this page will be color
A5 (send color)
A6 Laramie Life (send color) – jumps to A7 if needed – but probably not and go big on photos
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Ayres Park shut to overnight camping, WNE (photo)
Winter ozone spikes near Pinedale, WyoFile – no art
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B5-B8 Classifieds (send color)
