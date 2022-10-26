BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Oct. 27
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: WHAT ARE THOSE? Sighting of a dozen wolverines in Teton Wilderness contested, Page A6
Tease 2: (Sports), IN THE TRENCHES UW’s Crum became a team leader from the Cowboys' offensive line, Page B1
Tease 3 (Outdoors): RIDE TO REMEMBER Outdoors columnist Amber Travsky reflects on cycling in Sibera, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Jumps from 1 (photo with main story jump)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Adler column (Other voices)
Letters policy (first)/contact boxes (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits ( )
Register sex offenders brief
Crime and punishment briefs (in today’s blox)
AP filler if needed
Vol. 142 No. 227
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Pedaling through Siberia (photos-both on the front)
Alleged sighting of 12 wolverines contested, WNE (photo)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing Report (ad on top)
A8 (send color) AP National news wire
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 and B3 color, B2 B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6-B7 AP NATIONAL/WORLD NEWS WIRE (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.