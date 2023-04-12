BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, April 13
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: OUTDOORS Building Wyoming’s outdoor recreation – balancing benefits and impacts, Page A6
Tease 2: (sports) TBD, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Wyoming records ombudsman position remains vacant, WTE (file photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small notice)
A1 jumps
Daily record – run full
Around Wyoming briefs – filler if needed
Vol. 143, No. 88
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column- Building Wyoming’s outdoor recreation; play this up a bit (two photos/breakout box on front, third photo for jump)
Wolf killing and the consequences of disturbing pack dynamics, WyoFile (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) AP NATIONAL WIRE
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B4 color; B5 B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
