BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, April 14
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Scientists challenge U.S. wildlife director's qualifications, Page A3
Tease 2: VITOL ROLE Evan Svoboda keying in on backup quarterback position, Page B1
Tease 3: GAME & FISH COMMENTS West Fork Dam would cause ‘substantial negative impacts’, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Scientists challenge U.S. wildlife director's qualifications, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rep. Donald Burkhart column (Wyoming voices)
Dave Marston column (Other voices)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one medium-length obit)
Crime and punishment briefs – to fill after possible jumps
Vol. 143, No. 89
A6 (send color)
Game & Fish: West Fork Dam would cause ‘substantial negative impacts’, WyoFile (two photos)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
