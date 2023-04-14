BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, April 15
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE AARP to host resource fair for veterans, active military, Page A6
Tease 2: COMMUNITY FIRST Fawaz shines light on mental health away from the football field, Page B1
Tease 3: FORWARD THINKING Report says Wyoming coal infrastructure can be ‘repurposed’, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR) – this is the one edition of the week this page will be color
A5 (send color)
A6 Laramie Life (send color) – jumps to A7 if needed
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Wyoming coal infrastructure can be ‘repurposed’, WyoFile (two photos)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1-B3 color)
B4 National AP wire story (send color)
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7-B8 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.