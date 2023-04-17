BOOMERANG page plan for Tuesday e-Edition, April 18
Vol. 143, No. 92
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
MAIN STORY: Wyoming Freedom Caucus announces launch of PAC, WNE (file photo/three mugs)
Down one side (2 ½ columns): UW sorority plaintiffs losing their second request for anonymity, WTE (photo at bottom of story)
BOTTOM STORY: Mini hydro company raises $18M to generate power in canals, AP (photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening
Jumps from A1
Around Wyoming briefs (three) – for filler if needed after jumps
Weather map (bottom of page)
Page 3
Wyoming page - from Brian
Pages 4-6
WyoSports picked by David, built by design
Page 7
Monday Comics
Page 8
Tuesday Comics
