BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, April 19
A1 (send color)
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense period of strong winds will develop overnight into early Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, April 19
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK What was that? Alaska sky spiral appears during Northern lights show, A3
Tease 2: AIMING HIGH Cowboys receiver Gunner Gentry wants to go out on top, Page B1
Tease 3: ANOTHER OPTION Wind River Job Corps: ‘An opportunity of a lifetime’, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Alaska sky spiral caused by SpaceX fuel dump, AP (photo) – already in Blox
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel (Local voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies – run if room
A5 (send color)
Obits (four small notices)
On the record/police calls – needs to run full
Around Wyoming briefs
Jumps from A1
Vol. 143, No. 93
A6 (send color)
Wind River Job Corps: ‘An opportunity of a lifetime’, WNE (photo)
A7-A8 AP National/World wire (send A7 B&W, A8 color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B7 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.