BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, April 20
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK T. rex skeleton with Wyoming bones sells at Zurich auction, Page A3
Tease 2: SAME DRILL Transfer portal not deterring Bohl from developing players, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Helping hands while encountering the unexpected, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: T. rex skeleton sells for more than $5M at Zurich auction, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Wyoming Supreme Court tosses conviction, WNE – filler if needed
Daily record – run full
Around Wyoming briefs – to fill if needed
Vol. 143, No. 94
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column- Encountering the unexpected; play this up a bit (photo)
Rare ‘inverted’ snowpack magnified winter’s heavy toll on wildlife, WyoFile (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Outdoor report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) AP NATIONAL WIRE
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B4 color, B5 B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.