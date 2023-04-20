BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, April 21
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: ACCOUNTABILITY New Mexico begins plugging abandoned wells, Page A3
Tease 2: MAJOR OVERHAUL WyoSports’ Alex Taylor provides updates on Cowboys basketball, Page B1
Tease 3: DIRE SITUATION Mule deer death rates deepen in western Wyoming, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Abandoned oil, gas wells get plugged in New Mexico, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer column with breakout (Local voices)
The Sheridan Press editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Dick Polman column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small obit, two notices)
Crime and punishment briefs
Around Wyoming briefs – anchored here, and can use some on A6 to fill
Vol. 143, No. 95
A6 (send color)
Mule deer death rates deepen in western Wyoming, WyoFile (photo)
Rental car pre-bookings at Yellowstone Regional Airport down, WNE
More Around Wyoming briefs – if needed to fill
A7-A8 AP NATIONAL/WORLD WIRE (send color)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
