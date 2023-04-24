BOOMERANG page plan for Tuesday e-Edition, April 25
Vol. 143, No. 98
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
Main story: State’s colleges weigh rise of AI in education, WNE (file photo/three mugs)
Down one side story: Wyo. behind national trend of medical marijuana, WNE (photo for website only)
Bottom story: Pronghorn, mule deer tags slump, predator tags may jump, WNE (file photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening
Jumps from A1
Around Wyoming briefs (two) – for filler if needed after jumps
Weather map (bottom of page)
Page 3
Wyoming page - from Brian
Pages 4-6
WyoSports picked by Jeremiah, built by design
Page 7
Monday Comics
Page 8
Tuesday Comics
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.