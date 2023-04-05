BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, April 6
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: OUTDOORS Among a sea of deep snow, hints of spring appear — finally, Page A6
Tease 2: MW BASKETBALL San Diego State’s run in NCAA Tournament validates solid conference, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color) –Health Pro page
AP Health related story (photo) - already in Blox
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Powell Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies (if needed)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
A1 jumps
Around Wyoming briefs – filler if needed
Vol. 143, No. 82
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column- Hints of spring appear — finally; play this up a bit (two photos on front, third for jump)
Teton Village resident recovering from being trampled by moose, WNE (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) AP NATIONAL WIRE (photo)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
