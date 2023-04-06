BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, April 7
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Apollo 11 monument could be coming to Wyoming, Page A3
Tease 2: VETERAN PRESENCE Treyton Welch prepares for key role as Cowboys' top tight end, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Apollo 11 monument set for Wyoming, WTE (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Khale Lenhart column (Wyoming voices)
John M. Walker column (Wyoming voices)
Dick Polman column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one notice)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 83
A6 (send color) AP National/World wire page – photo not necessary with small space
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3 AP National/World wire page (send B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
