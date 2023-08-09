BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Aug. 10
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Concorde supersonic jet arrives in Brooklyn for restoration, Page A3
Tease 2: ONE FINAL GO UW's Cole Godbout returns from injury with a new perspective, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Medicine Bow Rail Trail upkeep involves team effort, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Concorde supersonic jet arrives in Brooklyn for restoration, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial) – it’s really long
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – let’s try to run this if room
A5 (send color)
Obits (one notice)
Daily record/law enforcement calls – run full
Ranch owner offers reward for information on horse killings, WNE – no art
Around Wyoming briefs
Possible A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 188
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN (top 1/2 of page): Travsky-Medicine Bow Rail Trail upkeep involves team effort (three photos/mug on front; fourth photo for jump if room)
Bottom (1/2 of page): Behind the scenes with search and rescue, WNE (photo) – already cut some of this for print (not website), hopefully the rest will fit
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of fishing report PDF)
A8-A10 (send A8 color; A9-A10 B&W) AP National/World wire stories
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.