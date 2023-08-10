BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Aug. 11
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: LEGAL BATTLE U.S. judge clears way for Nevada mustang roundup to continue, Page A3
Tease 2: MEDIA DAY UW Olympic sports teams have sights set on successful fall seasons, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
U.S. judge clears way for Nevada mustang roundup to continue, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
John Barrasso column (Wyoming voices)
Betsy Marsten column (Other voices)
Powell Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (one notice)
Crime and punishment briefs
Around Wyoming briefs – will need some for page A6, too
A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 189
A6 (send color)
Around Wyoming briefs
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
