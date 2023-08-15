BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: PROMISING RESULTS Wyoming’s first alternative treatment program reduces opiate use, Page A7
Tease 2: EXCLUSIVE WyoSports’ Alex Taylor's first of a two-part Q&A with UW coach Jeff Linder, Page B1
Tease 3: TRAINING VALUES Jiu-jitsu students build self-confidence through self-defense, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Martin L. Buchanan column (Local voices)
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
LTE policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Daily record/police calls – run full
Around Wyoming briefs
Crime and punishment briefs
Other A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 193
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Cody temple approved by planning board, WNE – no art
Teton County: Never mind higher town taxes, WNE – no art
A7 (send color)
Wyoming’s first alternative treatment program reduces patient use by 28% in first year, WNE – (photo)
A8 (send color)
Jiu-jitsu students build self-confidence through self-defense, WNE – (two photos)
Youth American Indian interpreters share Crow language, history, WNE – no art
A9-A10 (send A9 B&W; A10 color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 AP (send B&W) National/World news wire
B5-B8 (send B&W) COMICS-Wednesday; PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
B9-B10 (send color) CLASSIFIEDS
