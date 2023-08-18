BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, Aug. 19
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Robert ‘Benny’ Benson brings color to area for 40 years at Windmill Hill Greenhouse, Page A6
Tease 2: (sports) , Page B1
Tease 2: , Page A10
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (SEND COLOR)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color)
A7 COMMUNITY (send color)
A8 (send B&W)
A9 (send color)
A10 (send color)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B4 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3-B4 color)
B5-B6 National/World AP wire stories (send color)
B7-B8 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B9-B10 Classifieds (send color)
