BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
‘UPSTAIRS LADIES’ Historic walking tour highlights Laramie’s era of prostitution, Page A3
Tease 2:
Sports tease from Josh
Tease 3:
TODAY’S PICK State moves to raise abortion with Supreme Court, Page A11
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Walking tour highlights end of the ‘upstairs ladies’ era, Judy Knight column (photo)
LAWS eyes new facility, Kota (photo)
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile found in southern Wyo, WTE (file photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Sniffin column (Wyoming voices)
It’s time Wyoming politicians focus on our challenges (Wyoming editorial)
Letters (2 of them)
A5 (send color)
Obits (if there are any)
On the record
Around Wyoming to fill
Jump from A1 in case all jumps don’t fit on A11
Vol. 142 No. 172
A6-A7 – FULL-PAGE DOUBLE-TRUCK AD (send color)
A8 (send B&W)
WDH: First Wyoming case of monkeypox identified, WTE (bug)
Advocates say trust fund could address housing needs, WNE (file photo)
Jackson judge’s ‘conflict of interest’ moves Ricketts case out of Teton court, WNE
A9-A10 (send color)
Nation wire stuff
A11
Today’s pick: State moves to raise abortion with Supreme Court, WNE (file photos)
Jumps from A1
A12 – FULL-PAGE AD
B1-B4 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3-4 color)
B5 (send B&W)
World wire stuff
B6-B9 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B10-B12 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
