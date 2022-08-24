BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Aug. 25
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
TODAY’S PICK Casper abortion clinic says it will offer free Plan B, Page A8
Tease 2:
Sports tease from Josh
Tease 3:
TODAY’S PICK Continental Divide Trails gain in popularity with hikers and bikers, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Primary reveals much about politics in Wyoming, (Wyoming editorial)
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
A5 (send color)
Obits (I see 3)
Around Wyoming
Vol. 142 No. 173
A6-A7 – OUTDOORS (send 6 B&W, 7 color)
Continental Divide Trails gain in popularity, Travsky column (photos)
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings, WNE (file photos)
Man found guilty of 13 felony charges in shooting of hunters, WNE
High ranch prices show interest no longer limited to stewards, WNE – if you need it, can hold; also can cut to fit
A8 (send color)
Today’s pick: Casper abortion clinic offers free Plan B, WNE (file photo)
Nonprofit’s new trainee is test case of new way to address poverty, WNE – can cut to fit if needed
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B7 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
B8 – FULL-PAGE AD (send B&W)
