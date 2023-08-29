BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30
A1 (send color) – two teases centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK New crew for the space station launches with astronauts from four countries, Page A3
Tease 2: HUMAN JOYSTICK D.Q. James brings explosiveness to UW's backfield after injury, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: New crew for the space station launches with astronauts from four countries, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
LTE policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (one)
Daily record/police calls – run full
Around Wyoming briefs – use first
Crime and punishment briefs – if needed to fill
Vol. 143, No. 205
A6 (send color)
A1 jump of main story
A7 (send color)
Neighbors take city to court in bid to stop Cody temple, WNE – no art
Second jump for front main story
A8 (send color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send both color) – B2 will be color going forward because of plenty of local sports content
B3-B6 (send B&W) COMICS-Wednesday; PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
B7-B8 (send color) CLASSIFIEDS
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.