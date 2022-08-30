BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
TODAY’S PICK Ex-classmates say gunman was angry, liked to fight, Page A3
Tease 2:
Sports tease
Tease 3:
AT THE CAPITOL Car seat rules could be returning to Legislature, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Ex-classmates: Gunman was angry, liked to fight, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
Lowry column (Other voices)
New letters policy
A5 (send color)
Obits
On the record
Felony arrests (2 mugs)
Vol. 142 No. 178
A6
Crime briefs
A7 (send color)
Car seat rules could be returning to Legislature, WNE (file photo)
‘Irma Dog’ was a fixture in downtown Cody, WNE
A8 (send B&W)
Rehab programs help long COVID patients recover, WNE (bug)
Pence urges climate slowdown, WNE (file photo)
A9-A12 (send all color)
Nation and world wire stuff (just NOT the shooting follow that’s on A3)
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 COMICS (send B&W)
B5-B7 PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8-B12 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.