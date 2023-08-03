BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Aug. 4
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY... At 418 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of South Greeley, or 13 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Laramie County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cheyenne, South Greeley, Frontier Park, Warren AFB, Warren Af Base, Ranchettes, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 5...and between mile markers 6 and 13. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 342 and 380. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 582 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN LARAMIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
Tease 1: TODAY'S PICK More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury's personal items are on display before auction, Page A3
Tease 2: RISING STOCK Kolbey Taylor is a name you should hear plenty of this fall, Page B1
A3 (send color)
Today's pick: More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury's personal items are on display before auction, WNE (photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Nick Dobric column (Wyoming voices)
Ben Hornok column (Wyoming voices)
Powell Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies — I would like to run this more often since people seem to be forgetting our policies
Obits (two obits, one notice)
Around Wyoming briefs
Crime and punishment briefs
A1 jumps
A6 (send color) AP NATIONAL/WORLD WIRE
