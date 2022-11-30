BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Dec. 1
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: SARATOGA LAKE Fish kill raises questions about what species belong, Page A7
Tease 2: UW HOOPS Cowboys take on Santa Clara in Salt Lake City, Page B1
Tease 3: Something from the AP national page, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Houston lifts boil-water order, AP (already in blox)
A4 Opinion (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Powell Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
New letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Jumps from A1
Crime and punishment briefs – filler if needed
Vol. 142 No. 256
A6 Thursday’s comics page (send B&W)
A7 (send color)
Fish kill raises questions about what species belong, WyoFile (photo)
A8 (send color)
National news AP wire (photos)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send color) – move ad on B2 to right to accommodate local scoreboard
B4-B5 DOUBLE-TRUCK CROSSWORD (send B&W)
B6 CROSSWORD ANSWER PAGE
B7 Thursday’s puzzle page (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
